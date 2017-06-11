News

McDonald's Is Testing 'Healthy' Chicken McNuggets

Flickr/Calgary Reviews

While McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are delicious, you don't exactly leave the table after your 6-piece meal feeling terrific about yourself. But things are looking up: McDonald's is now testing new, "healthy" McNuggets. 

As originally reported by Crain's Chicago, the healthier version of McD's famous Chicken McNugget are in a test run at 140 locations in southwest Washington state and Portland, OR, with plans for a nationwide rollout by the 2016 Summer Olympic Games. However, details are sparse on how the new nugs will be substantially healthier than their addictive, but terrible for you brethren. 

The new McNuggets are being marketed as having a "simple recipe," with "no artificial preservatives," and ingredients that are "more recognizable to consumers," like lemon juice solids and rice starch. This goes against the long-rumored but mostly debunked "pink slime" from which viral videos suggested McNuggets were made. Still, the full list of ingredients in the healthy McNuggets has not yet been provided, and of course these changes don't suddenly turn McNuggets "healthy." Even so, it sounds like a step in the right direction. 

And again, eating a 48-piece will always make you feel like crap, healthy or not. That's a lot of nugs.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist

