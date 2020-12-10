McDonald's Is Giving Out Tons of Free Food, Including Big Macs, Nuggets & Fries

Thanks to an avalanche of deals from popular chains across the country, December is shaping up to be a banner month for free food. Getting your hands on complimentary snacks is always exciting, but it feels particularly good now that 2020 is finally coming to a close. And with the —holidays in mind, McDonald’s is unleashing a 10-day free food feeding frenzy to end the year with a bang. Or maybe a burp.

From December 14 through December 24, McDonald’s will offer a daily free food deal that spotlights a beloved holiday character from pop culture. The characters include Frosty the Snowman (who’ll score you a free McFlurry), Buddy the Elf (free Hotcakes!), and even Frank Costanza (free bakery item). The only catch is that these deals—with the exception the final giveaway on December 24—are only good through McDonald’s mobile app and you have to make a $1 purchase to qualify, according to a spokesperson for the chain.