McDonald's Is Giving Out Tons of Free Food, Including Big Macs, Nuggets & Fries
'Tis the season to get your hands on free food.
Thanks to an avalanche of deals from popular chains across the country, December is shaping up to be a banner month for free food. Getting your hands on complimentary snacks is always exciting, but it feels particularly good now that 2020 is finally coming to a close. And with the —holidays in mind, McDonald’s is unleashing a 10-day free food feeding frenzy to end the year with a bang. Or maybe a burp.
From December 14 through December 24, McDonald’s will offer a daily free food deal that spotlights a beloved holiday character from pop culture. The characters include Frosty the Snowman (who’ll score you a free McFlurry), Buddy the Elf (free Hotcakes!), and even Frank Costanza (free bakery item). The only catch is that these deals—with the exception the final giveaway on December 24—are only good through McDonald’s mobile app and you have to make a $1 purchase to qualify, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s chief marketing officer in the US, said in a press release. “What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster, and yes, even Scrooge.”
The promotion ends with a deal geared to please Santa. On Christmas Eve, the burger chain will be giving out free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies—just in time for the big man and his gaggle of reindeer. Unlike the other freebies, there’s no $1 minimum purchase requirement you have to meet to get your hands on the cookies.
Here’s the full lineup of deals from McDonald’s through December 24, according to a spokesperson:
- December 14: The Griswolds - Free Double Cheeseburger
- December 15: The Abominable Snow Monster - Free Big Mac
- December 16: The Grinch - Free Egg McMuffin
- December 17: John McClane - Free McDouble
- December 18: Rudolph - Free Medium World Famous Fries
- December 19: Gizmo - Free Six-Piece McNuggets
- December 20: Buddy the Elf - Free Hotcakes
- December 21: Scrooge - Free Hot or Iced Coffee (any size)
- December 22: Frosty the Snowman - Free McFlurry (any size)
- December 23: Frank Costanza and the rest of us - Free Bakery Item
- December 24: Santa Claus Free Two-or-Three Pack Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
