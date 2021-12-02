McDonald’s Custard-Filled Holiday Pie Is Back for the Season
A perfect treat for winter.
McDonald’s pies are one of life’s great sweet treats. The apple pie, a year-round favorite, is occasionally joined by more seasonal flavors. In the early fall, there was the Pumpkin & Creme Pie, and now, just in time for winter, the beloved Holiday Pie is making its momentous return.
The pie is made with a crusty, flaky pastry, filled with vanilla custard, and then glazed with sugar and topped with festive rainbow sprinkles. It’s sweet and cheery enough to kick some of the gloom that comes alongside cold winter weather.
Fans are excited about its return as well, which was apparently highly anticipated.
The Holiday Pie is available at participating McDonald’s locations across the country. McDonald’s confirmed to Thrillist that the pie will be available through early January while supplies last. Check the McDonald's app to see whether your local McDonald’s has the Holiday Pie.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.