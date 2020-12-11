McDonald’s Custard-Filled Holiday Pies Are Back for the Season
Yet another seasonal treat to indulge in this winter.
McDonald’s classic apple pie is a fast food dessert staple. It’s a fitting end to a meal of Big Macs and fries, and face it, ordering one is a safer bet than asking for a McFlurry. But it turns out the fast food giant serves up another handheld pie just for the holidays, and you won’t want to miss it.
While the Golden Arches slings its apple pies all year long, its special custard-filled Holiday Pies only appear here and there for the holidays at locations in some regions across the country. If you’re lucky, you’ll pull up in the drive-thru and find them on the menu. The pies have returned to select McDonald’s locations, but only for a little while, according to a recent report by Chew Boom.
Fans, of course, are excited to finally get their hands on them again.
GUYS I HAVE FOUND HOLIDAY PIES. In stock currently at the McDs in Milford MA. It is now officially the Christmas season. @McDonalds 🎄 #holidaypie pic.twitter.com/YECckEo4C7— Joan (@JdoubleL) December 3, 2020
it’s the most wonderful of the year! @McDonalds holiday pie is back and I’ve never been happier 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iuIPZwJebF— krys (@Krastangg_) December 4, 2020
I love these holiday pies. @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/py5HmMNjxD— Amber Myers (@WhisperAmber) December 9, 2020
If you’ve never tasted a McDonald’s Holiday Pie, here’s what you need to know. The fan-favorite treat is a flaky, buttery crust filled with creamy vanilla custard. It’s topped with rainbow sprinkles and packaged individually for all to enjoy.
Between this and the return of the McRib, it’s been a wild time for McDonald’s fans. Pop into your local McDonald’s to see if Holiday Pies are on the menu or check online. There’s no telling how long they’ll be around, so maybe don’t wait.
