McDonald’s Custard-Filled Holiday Pies Are Back for the Season

McDonald’s classic apple pie is a fast food dessert staple. It’s a fitting end to a meal of Big Macs and fries, and face it, ordering one is a safer bet than asking for a McFlurry. But it turns out the fast food giant serves up another handheld pie just for the holidays, and you won’t want to miss it.

While the Golden Arches slings its apple pies all year long, its special custard-filled Holiday Pies only appear here and there for the holidays at locations in some regions across the country. If you’re lucky, you’ll pull up in the drive-thru and find them on the menu. The pies have returned to select McDonald’s locations, but only for a little while, according to a recent report by Chew Boom.



Fans, of course, are excited to finally get their hands on them again.