McDonald's Has a New McFlurry Flavor Dropping at the End of May

The hottest months are just around the corner. It will literally be June before you know it! To celebrate the summer month, McDonald's is dropping a new flavor of one of its most iconic treats, the McFlurry.

This summer, the brand responsible for the McRib wants fans to beat the heat with the new salty and sweet Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. The new McFlurry is made with McDonald's classic vanilla soft serve, mixed with chocolate-covered pretzel bits, and topped with a caramel swirl.

The new Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry will be available at participating McDonald's locations on May 25, 2022. Fans can get their hands on the fresh frozen treat the same as they do other McDonald's orders—in the restaurant, drive-thru, or on the McDonald's App.