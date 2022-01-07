McDonald's 2 for $6 Mix & Match Deal Is Back

McDonald's customers can choose two items of a small menu and get the pair for $6.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 1/7/2022 at 1:00 PM

McDonald's two for $6 deal was a favorite among indecisive and frugal fans of the chain. It was gone for a while, but now it's back, and it's as good as ever, offering you two choices for an unbeatable price.

Customers can choose any two items from a select menu that includes four popular items. Together, they'll cost just $6. McDonald's fans can mix and match as they please, but adding fries and a drink will cost extra.

McDonald's two for $6 menu includes the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and Filet-O-Fish.

It's available at participating locations nationwide and only for a limited time. There's no telling exactly when McDonald's will pull the deal, so you'd best take advantage while you can. Fast food is more expensive now than it's been in a long time, so deals like these are crucial to saving big at the drive-thru.

