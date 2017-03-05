McDonald's Is Finally Doing Something About Its McFlurry Machine Problem

If you've ever hit up a McDonald's for a McFlurry or shake only to be told the restaurant's ice cream machine is down again, well, you're far from alone. Frustration, disappointment, and jokes related to the downtime have been well-documented. But it looks like McDonald's is working on a sweeping change to finally fix the problem.

Following years of complaints from McFlurry-craving customers, McDonald's is getting entirely new ice cream machines to help ensure the consistent flow of soft-serve at its restaurants, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The new machines have significantly fewer parts than the current ice cream machines and are ultimately easier to clean and maintain. Mickey D's said it's installing the more reliable machines at locations across the US and Canada.