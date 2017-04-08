News

McDonald's is Selling Minute Made Juice Slushies

Twitter/Sam Blum

Fast food restaurants are always testing their customer's palettes with new and often wacky creations -- we’re looking at you, pumpkin spice french fries -- but these Minute Made slushies, which are soon to served in the greater Houston area, seem like a stroke of genius.

The sugary drinks come in three flavors: fruit punch, cherry limeade, and orangeade, and are made with the same Minute Made fruit juice you used to slurp as a kid. The ultimate drawback here is a geographical one, as the slushies are only available in Houston area restaurants starting April 10. Suddenly a trip down south seems all the more enticing.

This is hardly the first time McDonald’s has debuted an exciting new product in a select location. In fact, the burger empire’s experiments span the globe: Italy was gifted the Nutella burger last year, while Canadians got the breakfast burger of the century for Christmas. This time, however, Texans are the ones having all the fun. 

There's no word on whether Minute Made slushies will become a national staple, but they damn well should, considering the necessity of a solid slushie in the hot summer months. 

