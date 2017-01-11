McDonald's Is Making New Chicken Breakfast Sandwiches

McDonald's finally legitimized one of the best creations from its unofficial "secret menu" earlier this year, when it started testing a Chicken McGriddle breakfast sandwich. Now, the fast food giant is taking its fried-chicken-for-breakfast game to the next level with two additional new chicken breakfast sandwiches. Maybe look out, Chick-fil-A?
As explained in a report by the Dayton Business Journal, McDonald's is currently testing a Chicken Biscuit sandwich and a Chicken McMuffin sandwich at 72 of its restaurants in the Dayton, Ohio area. The new breakfast sandwich options join the aforementioned Chicken McGriddle, which landed at nearly a dozen McDonald's locations in Columbus, Ohio, back in February, potentially in response to customers surreptitiously eating them by combining the chicken from a McChicken with a Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle. Think the flavors of chicken and waffles, but in breakfast sandwich form.
A McDonald's spokesperson confirmed the company is testing the new chicken breakfast sandwiches when reached via email on Tuesday, but declined to say if there are plans to introduce them nationwide. However, the spokesperson said McDonald's test markets in Ohio have previously proven to provide valuable feedback on new menu items. Just this month, the chain started testing a spicy new Sriracha Big Mac at 122 of its restaurants in the state.
As we said at the time, please don't mess this one up, Ohio. We're counting on you.
