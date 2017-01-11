McDonald's Is Making New Chicken Breakfast Sandwiches

McDonald's finally legitimized one of the best creations from its unofficial "secret menu" earlier this year, when it started testing a Chicken McGriddle breakfast sandwich. Now, the fast food giant is taking its fried-chicken-for-breakfast game to the next level with two additional new chicken breakfast sandwiches. Maybe look out, Chick-fil-A?

As explained in a report by the Dayton Business Journal, McDonald's is currently testing a Chicken Biscuit sandwich and a Chicken McMuffin sandwich at 72 of its restaurants in the Dayton, Ohio area. The new breakfast sandwich options join the aforementioned Chicken McGriddle, which landed at nearly a dozen McDonald's locations in Columbus, Ohio, back in February, potentially in response to customers surreptitiously eating them by combining the chicken from a McChicken with a Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle. Think the flavors of chicken and waffles, but in breakfast sandwich form.