You Can Get J Balvin's McDonald's Order Complete With a Free Oreo McFlurry

Fans freaked out at the chance to get Travis Scott's go-to McDonald's order last month -- a $6 combo featuring the Astroworld rapper's Quarter Pounder With Cheese (plus bacon and lettuce), fries with BBQ dipping sauce, and a Sprite. And while the promo has since ended, the golden arched fast food chain is introducing a new celebrity partnership in its place.

Beginning October 5, you can sink your teeth into J Balvin's own McDonald's order: a meal combo that includes a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. Though prices will vary based on location, everyone can get the McFlurry for free when you order through Mickey D's mobile app.

"From topping charts around the world to landing countless award nominations, J Balvin is a trailblazing international icon," chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement on Monday. “He’s always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the US.”