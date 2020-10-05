You Can Get J Balvin's McDonald's Order Complete With a Free Oreo McFlurry
The limited-edition combo meal is available through November 1.
Fans freaked out at the chance to get Travis Scott's go-to McDonald's order last month -- a $6 combo featuring the Astroworld rapper's Quarter Pounder With Cheese (plus bacon and lettuce), fries with BBQ dipping sauce, and a Sprite. And while the promo has since ended, the golden arched fast food chain is introducing a new celebrity partnership in its place.
Beginning October 5, you can sink your teeth into J Balvin's own McDonald's order: a meal combo that includes a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. Though prices will vary based on location, everyone can get the McFlurry for free when you order through Mickey D's mobile app.
"From topping charts around the world to landing countless award nominations, J Balvin is a trailblazing international icon," chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement on Monday. “He’s always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the US.”
To get yours, you can simply order for carry out, at the drive-thru, or for McDelivery through the app until November 1 -- but I'd go with the latter route considering it gets you that free McFlurry.
"As a longtime McDonald’s fan, I am excited to join the short list of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor," J Balvin said in the press release.
