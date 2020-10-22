McDonald’s Is Giving Away Limited Edition J Balvin Meal Chains

McDonald’s is giving away something a little more exciting than plastic toys. The burger chain is teaming up with NTWRK to give away chains fit for a pop superstar in honor of the new J Balvin Meal. You may never be a famous musician, but you can be the envy of your next Zoom meeting. If you win, that is.

When McDonald’s unveiled the J Balvin Meal, it also shared a commercial featuring the “Mi Gente” singer sporting a Big Mac chain, a World Famous Fries chain, and a McFlurry chain. The trio has been recreated to be given away to three lucky McDonald’s fanatics. We’re not sure exactly how many carats J Balvin’s bling had, but McDonald’s and NTWRK didn’t skimp on the giveaway chains.

The Big Mac chain features 2.4 carats of brown, white, champagne, and yellow diamonds. The World Famous Fries chain is made with 600 pavé rubies and one carat of yellow diamonds set in 14-karat yellow gold. The McFlurry chain, meanwhile, is made up of 1,100 set stones of white full and single-cut diamonds, black diamonds, and mixed-tone natural blue vivid sapphires and blue diamonds. It’s over 14 carats in total. McDonald’s has never been so luxurious.

If you want a shot at winning, you just have to download NTWRK’s app and enter for free. Each drawing is held on a different day. Winners will be announced live during episodes on the NTWRK app. Here are some important drawing dates to know:

Big Mac chain

Opens: October 21 at 12 pm PST

Closes: October 22 at 12 pm PST

Episode launch: October 22 at 3 pm PST

World Famous Fries chain

Opens: October 22 at 12 pm PST

Closes: October 23 at 12 pm PST

Episode launch: October 23 at 3 pm PST

McFlurry chain

Opens: October 23 at 12 pm PST

Closes: October 24 at 12 pm PST

Episode launch: October 24 at 3 pm PST

Winners will be charged at $10 drawing fee. You’ll know that’s you if the NTWRK app notifies you you’ve won, so keep an eye out.