McDonald's Is Introducing a Rewards Program in July That Gets You Free Food

The only thing better than finally snagging that Big Mac you've been craving is getting it for free. Food just tastes better when you're not paying.

McDonald's is about to taste a whole lot better because the golden-arched fast food joint is rolling out a rewards program that gets you all kinds of freebies.

Mickey D's is set to launch its all-new rewards program across the US this summer. Merely signing up already gets you a free vanilla cone, cheeseburger, McChicken, or hash browns with your first order. According to the press release, the program—which will make its national debut on July 8—is already available in select markets.

The My McDonald's Reward will replace the fast-food joint's current customer loyalty program, My McCafé Rewards. But good news: You'll be able to keep any existing points you've already racked up.

Here's the gist: You'll have to sign up and download an app to register orders and start collecting points. You'll then be able to swap them for free menu items. Every dollar spent will equal 100 points, with freebies beginning at 1,500 points. There are four tiers of freebies: 1,500 points, 3,000 points, 4,500 points, and 6,000 points, which will get you a free Big Mac or Happy Meal, among other things.

McDonald's isn't, however, the only brand to introduce a rewards program as of late. Just last week, Popeyes announced its own, offering 500 bonus points towards a future purchase when you snag a meal between now and July 1.