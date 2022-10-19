McDonald's Will Soon Sell Krispy Kreme Donuts at 9 Locations

Starting on October 26, McDonald's is wading into new waters. At nine locations in Louisville, Kentucky, the Golden Arches will begin selling Krispy Kreme donuts. It's an experiment, and the donuts will be available all day, though for drive-thru and in-restaurant orders only.

The three flavors McDonald’s will offer to start are The Original Glazed Doughnut, The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and The Raspberry Filled Doughnut. The donuts can be ordered individually or in packs of six. And according to McDonald's, the donuts will stay true to the Krispy Kreme formula, with fresh donuts delivered to the locations daily.

"McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions," a McDonald’s press release stated. "This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."

While I may just be one woman completely out of the geographic demographic for this particular experiment, I’ll give my two-cents anyways. McDonald’s PLEASE bring donuts to locations nationwide. There is nothing more delectable than the possibility of ordering a small fry, an ice cream, and a glazed donut all in one drive-thru lane.