McDonald's New Pork Cutlet Burger Is Stuffed with Cheese

If you stuff a pork cutlet with melty cheese, deep fry it with crispy breading, and serve it on a bun, then chances are people are going to eat the hell out of it. Well, at least that's probably the conclusion McDonald's reached when it created its latest fast food monstrosity, the Cheese Katsu Burger.
Yes, you read that right: the burger features a pork patty that stuffed with cheese, deep fried, and served on a bun with lettuce and mayonnaise, according to a report by Foodbeast. Unfortunately, the cheese-gushing sandwich only available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations Japan, so you'll just have to settle for achieving similarly regrettable fast food choices via McDonald's secret menu.
And if you think the burger sounds amazing, just watch the above commercial. You probably won't understand what's said or what's happening, but that doesn't make it any less fantastic.
Despite how much you might want to eat countless Cheese Katsu Burgers, there's currently no indication it'll arrive at Mickey D's locations in the United States any time soon, if ever. But if you find yourself in Japan sometime soon and feel the need to subject yourself to McDonald's, well, you know what to do.
h/t Foodbeast
