News

McDonald's New Pork Cutlet Burger Is Stuffed with Cheese

By Published On 11/03/2016 By Published On 11/03/2016
McDonald's Japan/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you stuff a pork cutlet with melty cheese, deep fry it with crispy breading, and serve it on a bun, then chances are people are going to eat the hell out of it. Well, at least that's probably the conclusion McDonald's reached when it created its latest fast food monstrosity, the Cheese Katsu Burger.

Yes, you read that right: the burger features a pork patty that stuffed with cheese, deep fried, and served on a bun with lettuce and mayonnaise, according to a report by Foodbeast. Unfortunately, the cheese-gushing sandwich only available for a limited time at participating McDonald's locations Japan, so you'll just have to settle for achieving similarly regrettable fast food choices via McDonald's secret menu

And if you think the burger sounds amazing, just watch the above commercial. You probably won't understand what's said or what's happening, but that doesn't make it any less fantastic.

Despite how much you might want to eat countless Cheese Katsu Burgers, there's currently no indication it'll arrive at Mickey D's locations in the United States any time soon, if ever. But if you find yourself in Japan sometime soon and feel the need to subject yourself to McDonald's, well, you know what to do.

h/t Foodbeast

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is admittedly leaning towards wanting to eat one of these things. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Toymakers Are Secretly Recording Kids with These Creepy Toys

related

READ MORE
This 3-Foot 'Anaconda' Burrito Destroys All Other Burritos

related

READ MORE
This 'Rocky Horror' Halloween Light Show Would Make Dr. Frank-N-Furter Swoon

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like