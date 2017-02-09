McDonald's Is Making Crab Sandwiches Now

Believe it or not, McDonald's makes other seafood sandwiches besides the famous Filet-O-Fish. Last summer, the fast food giant unleashed lobster rolls -- yes, actual lobster rolls -- at select restaurants in New England, and now, it's serving up another regional seafood menu item: crab sandwiches.

No, really. McDonald's announced the new entree on Thursday, dubbing it as simply the McDonald's Crab Sandwich (probably because 'McCrab' sounds like what you'd call someone who hasn't had their morning coffee yet). The sandwich is made with Snow Crab meat that's topped with mayo dressing, romaine lettuce, and tomato slices and comes served on a toasted sourdough bun that's smeared with herbed butter. Sounds fancy, right? Well, McDonald's said it was created in partnership with chef and TV personality Ryan Scott.