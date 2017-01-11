McDonald's New Sriracha Big Mac Is Here

You know how the classic commercial jingle goes: a Big Mac is made with "all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions -- on a sesame seed bun." But believe it or not, McDonald's famous cheeseburger ingredients are about to change now, with the launch of an all-new Big Mac that's made with -- get this -- spicy Sriracha Big Mac Sauce.
McDonald's announced Monday the the new cheeseburger, simply dubbed the Sriracha Big Mac, is launching exclusively in 122 of its restaurants in Columbus and across the Central Ohio region as part of a limited time test through December 31st. The trendy twist on its Special Sauce can also be ordered as a dipping sauce for fries and McNuggets and as a custom topping on other menu items. Best of all, Mickey D's said there's a chance the Sriracha Big Mac will arrive on its menus nationwide, depending on how well the test goes. So don't screw this one up, Ohio.
A McDonald's spokesperson said the introduction of the spicy new cheeseburger marks an "important milestone" for the company and the first time it has ever changed the signature flavor profile of the Big Mac's Special Sauce. The iconic cheeseburger has been around since 1967, they said.
"There’s no doubt that the Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement. “We’re always trying new creations and we wanted to innovate with an on-trend flavor like Sriracha to give our customers in Columbus a new and exciting taste.”
It's probably worth noting, though, that McDonald's previously launched a cheeseburger featuring the new Sriracha Big Mac Sauce in some West Coast cities over the summer. The difference here is that it actually comes on a Big Mac right on the menu this time.
The arrival of the Sriracha Big Mac comes a little over a week after McDonald's announced plans to introduce two new Big Macs -- a smaller Mac Jr. and a bigger Grand Mac -- sometime in early 2017 as a result of a successful test in the same Central Ohio market this past spring. The move also follows a recent report that suggests about 80% of millennials have actually never tried a Big Mac, which is kind of crazy, right? Well, it's probably safe to say Sriracha could soon change that.
