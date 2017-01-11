McDonald's New Sriracha Big Mac Is Here

You know how the classic commercial jingle goes: a Big Mac is made with "all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions -- on a sesame seed bun." But believe it or not, McDonald's famous cheeseburger ingredients are about to change now, with the launch of an all-new Big Mac that's made with -- get this -- spicy Sriracha Big Mac Sauce.

McDonald's announced Monday the the new cheeseburger, simply dubbed the Sriracha Big Mac, is launching exclusively in 122 of its restaurants in Columbus and across the Central Ohio region as part of a limited time test through December 31st. The trendy twist on its Special Sauce can also be ordered as a dipping sauce for fries and McNuggets and as a custom topping on other menu items. Best of all, Mickey D's said there's a chance the Sriracha Big Mac will arrive on its menus nationwide, depending on how well the test goes. So don't screw this one up, Ohio.