McDonald's Is Launching a Special BTS Meal Featuring the Group's Go-To Order

We can't all live like the rich and famous, but that doesn't mean we can't eat like them. Following McDonald's wildly successful Travis Scott and J Balvin collabs, the golden-arched fast food chain is teaming up with BTS so fans can chow down as the K-Pop icons do.

The BTS meal is officially launching nationwide May 26 (and globally after that) and includes the group's go-to order: a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and medium Coke. Here's the real kicker, though: Micky D's is bringing its Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces to the United States for the first time ever—both inspired by popular South Korean McDonald's recipes.

"The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world," BTS's label HYBE—formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment before merging with entertainment mogul Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings, which represents the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber—said in the press release.

The BTS meal will be available in restaurants, as well as via delivery platforms and the drive-thru. You can check out the full list of participating countries on the site.

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music," chief marketing officer for McDonald's Morgan Flatley said in the press release. "We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can—through our delicious food—when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."