McDonald's Is Launching a Special Saweetie Meal Featuring the Singer's Go-To Order It comes with a special "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce.

Saweetie's newest collaboration is happening outside the studio. The singer is teaming up with McDonald's to feature her go-to meal on menus for a limited time. The celebrity-inspired meal is one of many the fast-food chain has released in the last few months and will replace the wildly popular BTS meal it added in May. The Saweetie Meal will feature a Big Mac, four Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and a Saweetie 'N Sour Sauce.

"McDonald's and I run deep—from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days—so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites," Saweetie said in a statement ahead of the release. "Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order." Some of her suggestions include removing the top bun from the Big Mac and piling on French fries and ketchup, combining the nuggets and fries, or tossing the nuggets between two buns and using the patties to sandwich fries and other toppings.

The meal will come in "icy new packaging inspired by [Saweetie's] own style," per the release. Celebrity meals have been a huge money-maker for McDonald's as of late. CEO Chris Kempczinski teased the possibility of more star-studded meals to come during an earnings call earlier this week, according to USA Today. "The Famous Orders platform was based on a simple idea: What unites all our customers, including famous celebrities, is everyone has their go-to McDonald's order," he said. "The Travis Scott, then J Balvin Famous Orders broke records in the US." The Travis Scott meal debuted in September 2020, followed by J Balvin the following month and, more recently, BTS in May. Like those offerings, the Saweetie Meal, available beginning August 9, won't be available forever.

