McDonald's Just Brought Back $9 Lobster Rolls for Summer

Now that summer is officially here, there's a good chance the only thing restraining you from eating lobster rolls for every damn meal of the day is the tragically high cost. Well, it looks like you may be able to get your hands on the classic seafood sandwich for several bucks cheaper now -- if you're cool with ordering it from McDonald's.
Yes, really. McDonald's is serving lobster rolls. Just like last year, the fast food giant is again serving the McDonald’s Lobster Roll at hundreds of locations in the New England region from now through the end of summer, a company spokesperson said via email on Friday. The rare fast food seafood item, sometimes referred to as the 'McLobster,' disappeared from the Mickey D's menu for a decade, but made a big, buttery comeback in the summer of 2015.
McDonald's said the lobster roll is made with "100% North Atlantic lobster meat" that’s sourced from multi-generational wild lobster fisherman at established East Coast wharfs. Each sandwich is made with lobster meat that’s tossed with mayo, a bed of crisp leaf and shredded lettuce, and a toasted roll. However, unlike most lobster rolls you’ll treat yourself to this summer, the McDonald’s version will set you back only nine bucks.
There’s just one catch (no pun intended, we promise): McDonald’s is only selling the lobster rolls in New England states; specifically, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts (excluding locations near the Albany border area), and Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County), according to the spokesperson. So, if you live elsewhere, you’ll just have to continue dropping upwards of $20 to enjoy a lobster roll -- all three or four fleeting bites of ‘em. Obviously, they're worth every damn cent.
