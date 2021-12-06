McDonald's Is Giving Out Mariah Carey-Themed Gear with Meals This Month

If the deluge of Mariah Carey that comes with the holidays isn't enough Carey for you, McDonald's has paired the singer up with burgers for 12 days of holiday deals. (It's a free item with a $1 purchase through the mobile app each day.)

If that's somehow still not enough of her, McDonald's has announced that there's also a line of Mariah-themed McDonald's gear. Plus, you can kind of get it for free. The merch is free if you buy one of the Carey-curated deals this month.

The "Mariah menu" arrives on December 13, and you only have to wait a couple of days for the first bit of merch to arrive. You have to be "one of the first approximately 10,000 people" to claim the meal and merch on December 15 and 21 to get the gear. On December 15, the item is a beanie with the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer's signature. On December 21, it's a t-shirt with Mariah eating a cheeseburger with extra pickles.

The days for the merch are kind of well-picked. You will want to order early if you're looking to snag the gear, but you aren't going to have to have a Big Mac for breakfast. On December 15, the freebie with your $1 purchase is a bakery item. On December 21, you can snag a Sausage McMuffin with Egg.