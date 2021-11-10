McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days
McDonald's newest Famous Orders deal is coming from the queen of Christmas songs, Mariah Carey.
McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott.
If you thought Mariah Carey was ubiquitous around the holidays before—and she is—this year is bringing even more of the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer. She's the new face of Famous Orders. Carey's menu will feature 12 straight days of free items as long as you make a $1 purchase through the McDonald's app.
"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles," Carey said in the announcement. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."
The deals start on December 13 and run for the 12 days leading up to Christmas Eve. The lineup of freebies includes "Mariah's fave," the Cheeseburger. There will also be free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. The offer will reset daily, allowing you to take advantage of all 12 days of deals.
Here's what you'll get each day with your $1 purchase:
- December 13: Big Mac
- December 14: McChicken
- December 15: A bakery item
- December 16: 6-piece Chicken McNuggets
- December 17: Cheeseburger
- December 18: Hotcakes
- December 19: McDouble
- December 20: Apple Pie
- December 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg
- December 22: Double Cheeseburger
- December 23: Sausage Biscuit
- December 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies
Additionally, when you order from the "Mariah Menu," you'll get your meal in a "fun and festive" package that is "inspired by Mariah's love for the holidays and chic style," the announcement said. It's not clear what that means in relation to the paper sacks that usually get handed out the window, but it'll be something different from what you're used to seeing. Big news for anyone saying all they want for Christmas is some drive-thru deals.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.