McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott.

If you thought Mariah Carey was ubiquitous around the holidays before—and she is—this year is bringing even more of the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer. She's the new face of Famous Orders. Carey's menu will feature 12 straight days of free items as long as you make a $1 purchase through the McDonald's app.

"Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles," Carey said in the announcement. "Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true."

The deals start on December 13 and run for the 12 days leading up to Christmas Eve. The lineup of freebies includes "Mariah's fave," the Cheeseburger. There will also be free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. The offer will reset daily, allowing you to take advantage of all 12 days of deals.