McDonald's Is Slinging Free McChicken Sandwiches for One Day Only

It's day 40ish in the long Christmas song season. It'd be hard to crown a king or queen of the season, but your list would raise eyebrows if it didn't include "All I Want For Christmas Is You" as a candidate. Less worn out at this point is McDonald's 12 days of deals promotion. Though, that too involves Mariah Carey. She's inescapable.

Carey's pile o' McDeals runs for a dozen days. Each day, you can get something for free when you place an order of at least $1 in the McDonald's app. It started on December 13 with a free Big Mac. It continues today, December 14, with a free McChicken sandwich.

Just like every other day in the run, you simply have to place a $1 order inside the McDonald's app to get yourself a free McChicken to accompany the fries or drink or apple pie that you bought to hit the $1 minimum. (Or maybe that Holiday Pie?)

It's a full lunch on the cheap on December 14, but if you are the kind of person who like to plan ahead, you might want to hit the mega chain earlier the following day. The freebie on December 15 will be a free bakery item.