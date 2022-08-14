McDonald's Is Offering McChicken Sandwiches for $1.01 on Monday

In an apparent effort to make you anxious about the end of summer and dread the imminent arrival of fall, McDonald’s is running a week of deals with back-to-school overtones in the middle of August.

The week of deals starts on August 15 with what is essentially McChicken 101, a class that I suppose is about the basics of the race to replicate the success of Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. For this first deal, you can get a McChicken sandwich for $1.01 when you make a purchase through the McDonald’s mobile app.

You’ll find similar deals with "class"-themed prices through Thursday. Once all four days of discounts are completed, you can get a bonus perk for perfect attendance. If you redeem all four deals, you’ll get the opportunity to get double reward points on one meal that you purchase from August 22 through the end of the month. So, just like school, the reward for perfect attendance is not nearly as good as the vacation you could have taken instead of being there all the time.

Nonetheless, you’ve got three more days of deals to snag. That run includes a breakfast sandwich and coffee for $2.01 on Tuesday, a ten-piece order of McNuggets for $3.01 on Wednesday, or a Big Mac and fries for $4.01 on Thursday.