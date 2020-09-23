McDonald’s Celebrates McFlurry’s 25th Birthday With New Flavor & ‘B-Day Suit’
You can finally wear your beloved McFlurry without spilling it on yourself.
The McFlurry is turning 25 this year and McDonald’s is celebrating in a big way despite 2020’s proclivity for canceling birthdays. In addition to releasing a brand new McFlurry flavor, the Big Mac chain is releasing limited-edition -- and super comfortable-looking -- McFlurry merch.
The McFlurry party all goes down on September 25 (yes, the 25th, get it?), just days after the company unleashed its new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry flavor alongside the launch of its first-ever Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Starting at 11:30am ET, the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit will be available for $25 at McDonald’s online merch store, but only while the very limited supply of them lasts, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
The suit features a playful McFlurry pattern on a structured, suit-like garment. It comes in two sizes, S/M and L/XL. McDonald’s McFlurry B-Day Suit showcases three tasty McFlurry flavors: Chips Ahoy!, Oreo, and M&M’s. It also features an insulated pocket to keep your McFlurry cold while you’re on the go and another for your spoon.
McDonald’s is having a wild few months. First, the burger purveyor rolled out Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce, and now the McFlurry is turning 25 and the McDonald’s McFlurry B-Day Suit is here. Quick, check your local McFlurry machine to see how it's handling all the excitement.
Happy birthday, McFlurry.
