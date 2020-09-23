McDonald’s Celebrates McFlurry’s 25th Birthday With New Flavor & ‘B-Day Suit’

The McFlurry is turning 25 this year and McDonald’s is celebrating in a big way despite 2020’s proclivity for canceling birthdays. In addition to releasing a brand new McFlurry flavor, the Big Mac chain is releasing limited-edition -- and super comfortable-looking -- McFlurry merch.

The McFlurry party all goes down on September 25 (yes, the 25th, get it?), just days after the company unleashed its new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry flavor alongside the launch of its first-ever Spicy Chicken McNuggets. Starting at 11:30am ET, the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit will be available for $25 at McDonald’s online merch store, but only while the very limited supply of them lasts, according to a spokesperson for the chain.