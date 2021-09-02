McDonald’s Broken McFlurry Machines Are Reportedly Part of a Federal Investigation

As most know, McDonald's McFlurry machine is perpetually broken. It's become a schtick of sorts, in fact. So much so that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is getting involved, by reportedly sending letters to franchisees earlier this summer.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which reported on the news Wednesday morning, the FTC is investigating the continual out-of-service McFlurry machines. Per the outlet, owners have struggled for years with these difficult-to-repair machines, which require an automatic daily heat-cleaning cycle that often fails.

Given that 60% of the chain's dessert sales are driven by said ice cream machine, The Hill reports that this is integral technology. The continual issues have resulted in customer petitions and even an online tracker called McBroken.

"The existence of a preliminary investigation does not indicate the FTC or its staff have found any wrongdoing," the FTC said in its letter to franchisees. Translation, McDonald's isn't actually in trouble, at least not yet.

For its part, McDonald's said it has "no reason to believe we are the focus" of said investigation. "Nothing is more important to us than delivering on our high standards for food quality and safety, which is why we work with fully vetted partners that can reliably provide safe solutions at scale," a representative for the fast food joint told the outlet.