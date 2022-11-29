McDonald's Is Giving Out Its Secret McGold Card That Gets You Free Food for Life

McDonald's is breaking out a bunch of deals for December like it did last year with its series of Mariah Carey-inspired offers. The big difference this year is that the chain is offering burger enthusiasts the chance to win one of its secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. (Or, at least, pretty close to it.)

From December 5 to 25, you'll find discounts, merch drops, and the McGold Card inside the chain's mobile app. For dedicated fans of the Golden Arches, that McGold Card is a big deal. They were just a rumor for a long time. Then McDonald's offered a few publicly in 2018. Now, you can try your hand at getting one once again.

This go-round, if you win the McGold Card, you'll win one for yourself, as well as a card for three friends. That's a handsome holiday gift to pass to a couple of Big Mac-loving friends.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, says.

This time, you can enter to win the McGold Card in the mobile app daily from December 5 to 25. You do not have to make a purchase to enter, according to the fine print, but it sounds like a purchase in the mobile app will give you an automatic entry, according to the company's announcement. The fine print also says you must opt into the MyMcDonald's Rewards program.

Though, that fine print clarifies what free food "for life" means, as well. You aren't going to eat there daily until the end arrives. (That's probably not a great idea, anyhow.) It is considered the equivalent of two meals per week for 50 years. So, it's not actually unlimited, but that is an absolutely immense amount of fast food you'll get for the next half-century with a McGold Card.