McDonald's Has a Deal on McNuggets for Just 1 Day

To remind you that all good things come to an end, McDonald's has started a series of back-to-school deals in the middle of August.

While the promotion may have you thinking about the sad, inevitable conclusion of summer, there are four straight days of discounts. On Wednesday, August 17, you can grab the third of those deals, an offer for a ten-piece order of McNuggets for $3.01.

You're going to find that deal, like all the deals in the week o' discounts, in the McDonald's app. If this is your first dance at the back-to-school ball, there's just one more day to get a discount. (Though, let's be serious. We are talking about McDonald's. This is far from the last discount you'll find even before the end of the month.) Nonetheless, this week's swan song lands you a Big Mac and an order of Fries for $4.01 on August 18.

If it's not your first swim in these deals, McDonald's is offering a little bonus for anyone who redeems all four days of discounts. You'll get double points in its member program on a single order from August 22 through the end of the month if you can claim perfect attendance in this week's promotions.