McDonald's Is Finally Bringing the McPlant Burger to U.S. Locations

While several fast food chains have already embraced plant-based meat offerings, McDonald's has been relatively slow to add a meat-free protein alternative to its menu in the United States. That's finally changing, though only at a small batch of the chain's locations.

McDonald's announced on Thursday that it's teamed up with popular plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat to create a plant-based burger dubbed the McPlant. After months of whispers, the duo is ready to test the burger, according to a press release from the company. The McPlant is rolling out at select eateries nationwide beginning November 3.

The McPlant will be available at the following locations, per the company:

Irving, Texas

Carrollton, Texas

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Jennings, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana

El Segundo, California

Manhattan Beach, California

The McPlant has already been tested in a few international markets, like Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, and parts of the United Kingdom. According to the company, these small-scale tests help it learn how adding plant-based options to its menu will impact kitchen operations. McDonald's already knows there's a demand.

Vegans, however, will have to keep holding out hope for other options (the McPlant is cooked on the same grill as meat products and eggs), but plant-based eaters and vegetarians are in luck. The McPlant is almost like any other burger the Golden Arches offers, but the patty contains no beef. Instead, it's made with peas, rice, potatoes, and beets. That's pretty much where the differences stop.

The McPlant comes with American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. All of that is piled onto a sesame seed bun.

Those who don't live in one of the areas McDonald's is testing the McPlant will just have to wait and see what happens. It could make its way onto a menu near you soon, but McDonald's is staying tight-lipped about if and when. In the meantime, you'll have to settle for some other plant-based option somewhere else.