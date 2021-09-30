McDonald's McRib Is Back Again

McDonald's elusive McRib made its triumphant return in 2020 for the first time in nearly a decade, with its last appearance in 2012. And while it exited menus after that, we won't have to wait another eight years to get our hands on the tangy BBQ sauce-slathered sandwich.

On Wednesday, the golden-arched fast food joint announced plans to bring back its fan-favorite McRib, a seasoned and sauced boneless pork patty topped with silvered onions and dill pickles, for a limited time this fall.

"In the '80s, the masterminds behind McDonald's food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons," Senior Archives Manager at McDonald's Mike Bullington said in a statement. "Whether you're a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it."

The McRib made its original debut in Kansas City in 1981, sparking what would become a four-decade-long phenomenon among fans. Maybe it's one of those you-want-what you-can't-have circumstances, or maybe, it's just that good.

The McRib is slated for its US return on November 1, but here's a reminder, history repeats itself, and as such, the sandwich isn't likely to stick around. So, get it while you can.