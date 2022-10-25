The McRib Is Returning to McDonald's for One Last Time

Courtesy of McDonald's

The McRib has been on and off menus for years now. And while the cult-fave sandwich is officially returning to restaurants nationwide on October 31—it'll mark its final debut, the company is claiming. McDonald’s is hosting an official Farewell Tour, complete with throwback march and the McRib's final menu bow. According to Micky D's themself, you'll have until November 20 to snag the McRib in the fast food joint's app for delivery or pickup. The sando features a seasoned boneless pork patty smothered in tangy BBQ sauce and layered with slivered onions and dill pickles.

Here's the good news though, McDonald's is being a little wishy-washy on what the word "farewell" actually means. Although the chain initially eluded to its extinction, the press release hints at otherwise too. "Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later,'" McDonald's said in the announcement. "Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when—or if—the McRib is coming back." You can snag your Farewell Tour merch beginning November 4 at 11 am ET when the products—which honor the McRib's storied history on art, clothing, and memorabilia—go on sale at GoldenArchesUnlimited.com.

