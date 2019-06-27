McDonald’s Is Unleashing a New Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Tenders

If anything is certain in the ever-changing world of fast food, it's that people freaking live for spiciness. Case in point, fiends of Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets all but rioted (online, at least) when the chain teased bringing back the beloved menu item. Now, McDonald's is getting ready to swoop in with a fresh crop of fiery offerings; namely, a new spicy chicken sandwich and spicy chicken tenders.
Mickey D's is getting ready to add spicy chicken tenders and a new spicy chicken sandwich to menus nationwide this fall, according to a report from Business Insider, which gained access to leaked documents outlining the plan. The two new items will allegedly be available starting in September.
As for what to expect, BI describes the chicken sandwich as a variation of the chain's Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the tenders as a twist on the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, each bringing the heat thanks to the addition of a Southwestern sauce with a hint of jalapeno.
When reached for comment, a representative for McDonald's told Thrillist, "Hold tight, because McDonald’s is bringing the heat starting in September.” That's not an outright confirmation that this is happening, but it's enough of a tease to have us believing.
Of course, this isn't the Golden Arches' first foray into hot 'n spicy territory. Their Hot 'n Spicy Chicken Sandwich was somewhat popular for a good deal of time until it unceremoniously pulled it from menus back in 2006.
Between these new items and the offerings on its new International Menu, McDonald's seems to be trying to hit your taste buds from all angles these days.
h/t Business Insider
