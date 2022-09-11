McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day
McDonald's is letting fans vote on the deal they want for National Cheeseburger Day.
National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal.
On September 12 and 13, fans will be able to vote on which cheeseburger will be featured in the chain's National Cheeseburger Day deal. The online vote will allow hungry future patrons to pick from the classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, or McDouble. The Golden Arches will announce the winner of the fan vote on September 14.
The winning burger will be available for free with a $1 purchase through the chain's mobile app on September 18 to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. So, you could just order some fries and toss a free cheeseburger of one variety or another onto that order. Alternatively, you could grab a Cheese Danish, which returns to the McDonald's menu on September 14. (Really, order whatever you want as long as it hits the $1 minimum to redeem the discount.) Though, you will have to register in the app to grab the deal. That's the only it will be made available.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.