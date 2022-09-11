McDonald's Will Give Out Free Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. Naturally, McDonald's will be participating in the burger-based festivities, as will dozens of other restaurants around the country. However, this year, McDonald's is letting burger-lovers pick what burger they want as part of the food holiday deal.

On September 12 and 13, fans will be able to vote on which cheeseburger will be featured in the chain's National Cheeseburger Day deal. The online vote will allow hungry future patrons to pick from the classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, or McDouble. The Golden Arches will announce the winner of the fan vote on September 14.

The winning burger will be available for free with a $1 purchase through the chain's mobile app on September 18 to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. So, you could just order some fries and toss a free cheeseburger of one variety or another onto that order. Alternatively, you could grab a Cheese Danish, which returns to the McDonald's menu on September 14. (Really, order whatever you want as long as it hits the $1 minimum to redeem the discount.) Though, you will have to register in the app to grab the deal. That's the only it will be made available.