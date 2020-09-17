McDonald's Has 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day
McDonald's is joining the restaurants offering National Cheeseburger Day deals.
It's National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. It's a day that probably doesn't come pre-written on your wall calendar like Labor Day, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't scribble it in here.
Of the many deals available on National Cheeseburger Day, you may be most-drawn to the bar and grill spots with big juicy burgers or the local restaurant down the street that makes burgers like no one else. (And probably needs your support now more than ever.) That's fair. Though, if you're looking for the spot that can compete for the fastest time from order to plate, McDonald's has an offer that might interest you. Use the mobile app to land yourself a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger on September 18.
It might seem like an awfully good deal, but it's also a bit of a time capsule. The Double Cheeseburger was introduced to the McDonald's menu in 1963. The price was raised to 50 cents in June 1971, and it stayed through until February 1973, when the price was raised by a nickel, according to the company.
The offer can only be redeemed once, so don't plan on filling yourself to the top with 50-cent burgers and pretending like it's the early 70s. It's not. It's 2020, and you need to wear a mask when you order.
