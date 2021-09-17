McDonald's Is Slinging 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day alights on September 18. Restaurants across the country, especially fast food chains, are putting up deals that will make grabbing a dairy-covered meat patty irresistible.

McDonald's will be joining the party. Just like last year, the golden arches will serve up 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers all day. That's a lunch in exchange for the coins you find under the driver's seat of the car. Unfortunately, for anyone who found a couple of bucks under the seat, you can only take advantage of the deal once. You aren't getting four of them for $2 or anything like that.

To get a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger, you need to place your order through the McDonald's mobile app. If you've already got the app, it's easy to just pop in there and take advantage of the deal. If you don't have the app, it's still easy, but there's a little bonus in there for you.

When you make your first purchase using the MyMcDonald's Rewards program -- its new rewards program -- you'll earn 1,500 bonus points. That means it's going to be even easier to grab more discounted meals in the future. If you don't pick-up lunch at McDonald's on National Cheeseburger Day, that's fine. You can get those bonus points through December 31 of this year. It's trying hard to make sure you keep coming back.