McDonald's Offers Free Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day

Restaurants across the US are slinging deals for National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. In the lead-up to the burger holiday, McDonald's announced that it would hold a poll to see what burger fans wanted to get a discount on for National Cheeseburger Day. The winner was the Double Cheeseburger.

So, for National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald's is offering a free Double Cheeseburger. All you have to do to claim that freebie is spend at least $1 on the mobile app. Snag the offer in the Deals section, and you'll have a meal on the cheap.

The minimum $1 purchase means you can spend that little and have a meal ready to go. Grab some fries or a coffee, and you will get a burger on the side.

It's far from the only restaurant offering a discount on National Cheeseburger Day, though. There are freebies available from fast food chains like Wendy's and Burger King, as well as fast casual chains like Wayback Burgers and even local restaurants that you love. It's a good day to have a craving for a burger.