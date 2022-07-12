McDonald's Is Giving Out Totally Free Fries for National French Fries Day

National French Fries Day is a day to celebrate people who carry big side character energy. People like Argyle on Stranger Things, Steve Buscemi before 2009, and Ringo.

To celebrate that energy, we celebrate French fries. Just as there aren't many opportunities for a side character to show growth, there aren't many ways to celebrate National French Fries Day on July 13. It's basically just eating fries. I suppose you could dress up as a potato? More often, it simply involves eating fries procured at a discount. If that's the category for you, know that McDonald's is slinging free fries for the faux holiday.

All you have to do is hop into the McDonald's app to grab yourself a free large order of fries. These are free--less the data you're absolutely providing the company--because you don't have to purchase anything to get them.

If you want to buy something anyhow (they're probably betting that you do), Camp McDonald's is a month-long promotion that is still rolling at the Golden Arches. You aren't going to have your first kiss (probably) or tip over a canoe at this camp, but you can get merch and food deals. On July 13, the mega-chain is offering a free McFlurry when you make a $1 purchase in the app. So, there are all kinds of things to celebrate if you're eating from the drive-thru today.