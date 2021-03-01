You Can Try McDonald's New & Improved Chicken Sandwich for Free via DoorDash

McDonald's unleashed its highly anticipated trio of new and improved chicken sandwiches on Wednesday—and while we've certainly got our own opinions on the matter—you might just need to conduct a little taste test for yourself. Especially considering you can get the new Popeyes competitor for free right now via DoorDash.

From March 1 through March 7, you can snag the all-new Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any of order of $15 or more. Toss in some fries, maybe some Spicy McNuggets, and get yourself to that cart minimum. You'll automatically score the sandwich when you plug in code CRISPY.

"The new sandwich features a brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken that’s sure to capture the hearts and tastebuds of chicken enthusiasts across America when it debuts at participating restaurants nationwide," McDonald's said in a statement in January. "We’re serving it up three ways—Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe."