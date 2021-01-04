McDonald's Is Unleashing 3 New Chicken Sandwiches to Finally Take on Popeyes
Mickey D's is coming for you, Popeyes.
Since the debut of Popeyes' hit chicken sandwich, fast food chains have been working double time to crank out a version to rival that of Louisiana-style competitor. Wendy's, Church's, and Jack in the Box are just a few to have revamped their fried poultry offerings in 2020.
McDonald's, however, is now playing catch up in 2021. And while the mega chain might be a bit late to the party, at least it's coming in hot. Mickey D's is debuting a whole line of brand new crispy chicken sandwiches, the company announced on Monday. Finally.
"The new sandwich features a brand new crispy, juicy, tender filet made with all-white meat chicken that’s sure to capture the hearts and tastebuds of chicken enthusiasts across America when it debuts at participating restaurants nationwide," McDonald's said in a statement. "We’re serving it up three ways—Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe."
Three sandwiches are set to make their nationwide debut beginning on February 24, including the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the chain's classic style topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttery potato roll; the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, with spicy pepper sauce and crinkle cut pickles on that same potato roll; and finally, the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.
"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options," Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in the statement. "We’re confident all chicken—from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts—will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again."
