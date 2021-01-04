McDonald's Is Unleashing 3 New Chicken Sandwiches to Finally Take on Popeyes

Since the debut of Popeyes' hit chicken sandwich, fast food chains have been working double time to crank out a version to rival that of Louisiana-style competitor. Wendy's, Church's, and Jack in the Box are just a few to have revamped their fried poultry offerings in 2020.

McDonald's, however, is now playing catch up in 2021. And while the mega chain might be a bit late to the party, at least it's coming in hot. Mickey D's is debuting a whole line of brand new crispy chicken sandwiches, the company announced on Monday. Finally.

"The new sandwich features a brand new crispy, juicy, tender filet made with all-white meat chicken that’s sure to capture the hearts and tastebuds of chicken enthusiasts across America when it debuts at participating restaurants nationwide," McDonald's said in a statement. "We’re serving it up three ways—Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe."