McDonald's New Combo Deal Is Inspired by Travis Scott's Own Order

While you might imagine five-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott to be on a strict rich person diet (i.e. a healthy mix of foie gras, Wagyu beef, and some caviar sprinkled in there), the Astroworld rapper has a thing for Micky D's just like the rest of us. And now, you can get Scott's preferred order -- for cheap, I might add -- through the month of September.

Beginning September 8 and running through October 4, Travis Scott fans and hungry humans alike can get their hands on the $6 meal combo, which comes with a Quarter Pounder With Cheese (plus bacon and crisp lettuce), fries with BBQ dipping sauce, and a Sprite.

This is the first time McDonald's named a celebrity on its menu since the brand famously teamed up with Michael Jordan back in 1992.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement. "Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu -- we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week."