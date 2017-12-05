McDonald's Just Revealed Everything You Can Get on Its New Dollar Menu

As you've probably heard by now, McDonald's is doing Earth a favor and reviving its beloved dollar menu. But details have been scarce. We've all worried over what could be on the menu for a mere dollar: PB&Js? Mere toasted buns? A handful of salt?
Well, it turns out our fast-food overlords will be providing us with quite a bounty for our buck. McDonald's officially announced details on what you can expect from the new Dollar Menu, and the deals look pretty great. The menu itself will roll out nationwide on January 4, so hedge your New Year's resolutions with that in mind.
For starters, this is actually a $1 $2 $3 menu. It has three tiers of increasing refinement and complexity -- by which we mostly mean toppings -- with each level including a chicken option, a burger option, a breakfast option, and a beverage option.
Chipotle Might Add an Item It Swore It Never Would, Queso
But onto the specifics:
For $1, you have your choice of a McChicken, a cheeseburger, any size soft drink, or a sausage burrito; for $2, two buttermilk crispy tenders, a bacon McDouble, a sausage McGriddle, or a small McCafé; and finally for $3, you can get a sausage McMuffin with egg, a triple cheeseburger, a Happy Meal, or the brand-new Classic Chicken Sandwich.
That new sandwich features "a buttermilk crispy chicken filet made with all white meat served on a toasted bun with pickles and the recently introduced creamy, sweet and tangy Signature Sauce," according to a press release.
“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” Chris Kempczinski, who is president of McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “Whatever our guests crave -- a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat -- they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice.”
2018 is looking up already.