Holy Crap: McDonald's Is Making Giant, Even-Bigger Big Macs

Anyone who's eaten a Big Mac and promptly still felt hungry knows, sometimes, a Big Mac just isn't big enough. But now, McDonald's has reportedly come up with a brilliant solution besides just ordering another Big Mac: bigger Big Macs. Your arteries are already quaking.
Mickey D's is currently testing the larger version of its iconic cheeseburger, the Grand Mac, at some of its locations in Texas and Ohio, according to a report by Eater. As you might have guessed, the Grand Mac is just like a normal-sized Big Mac -- lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and special sauce -- except that it's made with a super-sized sesame seed bun and two larger, 2.7oz beef patties. And yet, for reasons beyond us, it's not just called the Bigger Mac.
In addition to the Grand Mac, the company is also testing a smaller version of the Big Mac, which is more sensibly called the Mac Jr. (although we wouldn't be mad about Little Mac, harkening back to Punch Out!). Designed for people who need to eat their fast food faster, it's a regular Bic Mac, minus the middle layer of bun and one of the two beef patties. Apparently, the greasy new spectrum of Big Macs is a new move to better compete with other burger chains like Five Guys, per the report. If they're popular enough in the test markets, there's a chance McDonald's will unleash the new sizes across the country.
All of this is pretty exciting... until you realize McDonald's makes an even bigger Big Mac in Japan called the Giga Mac, which boasts four beef patties that total 2.8 times the meat in the original version. Introduce that alongside all-you-can-eat fries nationwide, and there won't be any competition. Everyone will be in food comas.
We reached out to McDonald's for more details.
