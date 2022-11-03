McDonald's Is Launching 2 New Limited-Edition Menu Items for Fall

McDonald's is playing Tinder, but instead of trying to match single humans, the fast food chain is sticking with what it knows best and "hard launching" two new menu items just in time for cuffing season.

In a "smoky meets sweet" pairing, McDonald's is introducing a Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Oreo Fudge McFlurry. Both debuts will be hitting stores nationwide beginning November 21 but as a "limited time only" deal.

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese features a juicy, 100% fresh beef quarter-pound patty piled with two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and smoky sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. You can even make it a double.

As for its other half, the Oreo Fudge McFlurry blends the chain's classic vanilla soft serve with hot fudge and OREO pieces.

"Whether you find your one true pair with these limited-edition menu items or prefer to enjoy them solo this season, we have a feeling you'll fall hard for the Smoky BLT QPC and Oeor Fudge McFlurry," McDonald's said in a statement to Thrillist.

You can score the pair for dine-in, carry-out, and delivery through the McDonald's app or site.