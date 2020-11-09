McDonald's Announces All-New 'McPlant' Burger & Upgraded Chicken Sandwich

McDonald’s US locations have gone without plant-based burger options for so long now we almost forgot they didn’t have them. While other chains have sprinted to add Impossible and Beyond options to their menus, the fast food giant has taken its sweet, meat-free time entering the race.

After a brief dalliance with a Beyond Meat “P.L.T.” (that’s plant, lettuce, and tomato), at locations in Canada, the golden arches has announced that it will instead expand its own proprietary plant-based offerings stateside and abroad in the coming year.

“As we have worked to better understand customer demand, some markets around the world have tested plant-based products. Informed by those learnings, we have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform we are calling McPlant. McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s” Ian Borden, president, international at McDonald’s, said in a statement.