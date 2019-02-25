McDonald’s Is Making 3 New Spicy McChickens With Different Levels of Heat

When it's not roasting luxury fashion brands, McDonald's is happy to serve you food (they even have some healthy options). But the Golden Arches giveth, and the Golden Arches taketh away. It was a sad day when the Hot 'n Spicy McChicken left the long, long McDonald's menu.
For a limited time, however, according to a report from Brand Eating, the McChicken will not only be packing heat again, it'll be available in three different kinds of heat: the Spicy Jalapeno McChicken, the Spicier Habanero McChicken, and the Spiciest Ghost Pepper McChicken.
The releases of these will be staggered, however, and even then their time on this menu and this Earth will be limited. The Spicy Jalapeno McChicken is already around, and features two layers of Jalapeno sauce atop the classic McChicken. On February 12, McDonald's will unleash the Spicier Habanero McChicken, which has, as you might imagine, a creamy habanero sauce. Finally, on February 26, the Spiciest Ghost Pepper McChicken with ghost pepper sauce will be gracing menus until March 11.
The big catch/bummer here is that these sandwiches will only be available in Canada. So, maybe write your congressperson about it?
h/t Brand Eating
