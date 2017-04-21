The Internet is Roasting McDonald's for Its New "High-Fashion" Uniforms

Historically, McDonald's uniforms have never been what you might consider "trendy." Like most fast food chain employee garb, the branded t-shirt or polo and visor look has always been more about functionality than fashion. Not anymore, though. Today, Mickey Dees debuted a brand new uniform style, and for the first time they were actually designed by a top-notch fashion designer.
In place of the bright colors and obligatory red and yellow of yore are muted greys with incredibly subtle branding. In fact, they wouldn't look that out of place on the racks of the athleisure section of Uniqlo or H&M. Needless to say, people have a lot of opinions, and aren't shy about expressing them on social media.
The two new uniform collections were designed in collaboration with designers Bindu Rivas and Waraire Boswell, the latter of whom is known for dressing a number of A-list celebrities and athletes, including Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Boswell also worked at a McDonald's in California when he was starting out, and was "inspired to develop a look and feel that gives restaurant employees a greater level of confidence." They'll soon roll out to the company's 14,000 locations, and while 70% of of workers surveyed indicated an interest in updating the uniform, some people online think they're a bit too modern.
The bulk of the criticism is that they look a bit futuristic, with some likening them to dystopian uniforms from sci-fi flicks like Starship Troopers, Logan's Run, Star Wars, and The Hunger Games.
