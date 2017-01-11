McDonald's Is Selling a Nutella Burger

In terms of world events, 2016 has been a bizarre year. But in the niche world of fast food, all things chocolate have been quite in vogue, which means things have been unequivocally good. If you were elated by Krispy Kreme’s Reese's Peanut Butter cup donuts, prepare to froth at the mouth and bask in the eternal comfort of McDonald’s newest creation: A Nutella burger.

The burger, which is only available in Italy, is less a traditional burger and more of a dessert confection: It’s basically just two pieces of sweet bread with a smattering of Nutella spread in between, and should sound just heavenly if you're a human being with a pulse.