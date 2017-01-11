McDonald's Is Selling a Nutella Burger

In terms of world events, 2016 has been a bizarre year. But in the niche world of fast food, all things chocolate have been quite in vogue, which means things have been unequivocally good. If you were elated by Krispy Kreme’s Reese's Peanut Butter cup donuts, prepare to froth at the mouth and bask in the eternal comfort of McDonald’s newest creation: A Nutella burger.
The burger, which is only available in Italy, is less a traditional burger and more of a dessert confection: It’s basically just two pieces of sweet bread with a smattering of Nutella spread in between, and should sound just heavenly if you're a human being with a pulse.
McDonald’s Italia unveiled the treat yesterday, dubbing it “Sweety Con Nutella.”
If you couldn’t tell, that Facebook post has conjured a firestorm, garnering over 80,000 shares and 67,000 comments.
This means that people really like Nutella, an Italian chocolate spread that’s great on basically anything. McDonald’s clearly knows this, and is making good work of eclipsing some of its other off-kilter creations, such as pumpkin spice french fries, which are just as weird as they seem.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.