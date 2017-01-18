McDonald's Makes a Giant, Party-Size McFlurry

As far as fast food desserts go, it's hard to go wrong with McDonald's classic McFlurry (especially if you get an Oreo one). Well, that is unless you have to share it with someone, in which case you've gone horribly, horribly wrong. Thankfully, it looks like the fast food chain has come up with a simple solution: a giant, party-size McFlurry.
It's aptly dubbed the McFlurry Party and it even comes with extra cups so you can split the swirls of candy-filled soft serve among multiple people, according to a report by Brand Eating. But just face it, folks, you can probably polish off the small bucket of ice cream yourself. With that said, you can be simultaneously jealous and thankful that they're only available in France right now. The jumbo-size dessert has also been spotted in Spain, per the report.
As you can imagine, people have posted plenty of photos of their McFlurry Party on Instagram, too:
We reached out to McDonald's for more information and to see if the company has plans to unleash the McFlurry Party in the United States. Of course, nothing is stopping you from ordering a cup holder full of regular size McFlurries and calling it a party. OK, maybe self-respect.
