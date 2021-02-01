McDonald's Plans to Open Hundreds of New Locations This Year

Last year the restaurant industry endured a flabbergasting number of closures on both the smallest and the largest ends of the spectrum. It is too early to tell how many mom and pop shops, regional micro-chains, and massive restaurant corporations might return close to their original form in the months and years to come, but at least one behemoth is planning to build in 2021.

McDonald’s is set to open 500 new locations in the U.S. and more than 1,300 new locations worldwide this year, according to Restaurant Dive. It will spend more than $2.3 billion in the process, with an additional $500 million earmarked to update existing restaurants. CFO Kevin Ozan elaborated on the plans in a recent earnings call, calling them an "important driver of our growth."

In keeping with the current trend, some of those plans include improving off-premises ordering, like by bolstering the drive-thru experience. New locations and improved drive-thrus “are expected to contribute up to 1% of McDonald's systemwide sales growth in 2021,” per the report.

Meanwhile, the chain's menu is expanding as well. McDonald's hit Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Sauce are back for another limited run as of February 1. And in even bigger news, the chain is rolling out a line of new and improved fried chicken sandwiches to better compete with Popeyes.