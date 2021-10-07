McDonald's & Other Restaurants Close Dining Rooms Due to Vaccine Mandates

Proof of vaccination is becoming a requirement in more and more places across the country, and McDonald's is no different. In New York City, some McDonald's restaurants have closed their dining rooms in response to vaccine mandates and the hostility surrounding them.

According to Reuters, in the Big Apple, McDonald's has closed dining rooms in at least three locations this month. As reported back in August, the eatery was considering the move but had not definitively decided. In closing down indoor dining, companies can avoid forcing employees to confront hostile anti-mask and anti-vax patrons. It also helps avoid further labor shortages because no one wants to go to work knowing they could face a confrontation.

"We continue to monitor the Delta variant closely and, as we have throughout the last 18 months, remain able to adapt quickly while maintaining our safety standards to serve customers however they want to enjoy McDonald's—through digital, delivery, drive-thru, and where available, dine-in," a representative for McDonald's told Thrillist.

The Golden Arches isn't just shutting down dining rooms willy nilly. The company confirmed it was using "input from public health experts" and was taking several factors, including COVID case counts, local regulations, and the number of staff available, into consideration.

While the majority of its dining rooms remain open, another move McDonald's is making regarding vaccination is holding vaccine clinics inside certain restaurants. In various locations in parts of California, the company has invited employees and regular people to come in and get the jab.

McDonald's isn't the only chain to make a move away from in-house dining. According to Yahoo! Life, White Castle did the same and saw serious success from it. Jeff Carper, chief operations officer at the burger chain, told the outlet White Castle was "able to redeploy some labor to focus on drive-thru, delivery, and pickup" after they closed dining rooms.

Taco Bell hasn't closed many of its dining rooms but told Yahoo! Life it's encouraging customers to place orders online or via the mobile app for pickup and delivery. The outlet noted that at least two Taco Bell locations had stopped allowing in-house dining.

With more and more cities, such as San Francisco, New Orleans, and possibly Los Angeles, requiring proof of vaccination for entry into certain indoor venues, customers should expect the possibility.