This McDonald's Deal Gets You a Full Meal for $4

Just like last December, McDonald's is running a series of popular specials that can land you fast food at a discount. Most of the deals are straightforward. You'll get buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs or 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers. But there is at least one that comes with a semi-confusing name.

Twice during the run of deals, there's a Pick ur 4 promotion. The first arrives on December 10 and lasts for two days. (It comes back again on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.) That deal gets you your choice of a McDouble or McChicken along with a four-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium drink, and a small order of fries. The whole thing will cost you just $4.

This offer, like all the December specials, must be purchased through the big burger chain's mobile app. If you're a rewards member, there's an extra perk in taking advantage of the deal.

Every purchase in the app through December 25 counts as an entry to win one of McDonald's coveted McGold Cards. That card gets you free McDonald's for life, which it defines as a meal twice a week for 50 years. If you win, you'll get that cad plus three extra ones to give to friends. It'll make you very popular at your work's holiday party.